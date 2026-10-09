Trump says Iran war will be ‘over soon’, claims US stopped Tehran from getting nuclear weapon
Speaking at a White House event, Trump also predicted that gas prices would fall, saying the conflict would end “one way or the other”.
US President Donald Trump on Friday said the war with Iran will be “over soon”, claiming that the United States had stopped Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Speaking at a White House event, Trump also predicted that gas prices would fall, saying the conflict would end “one way or the other”.
“We stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon — and the prices will come tumbling and it’s gonna be over soon, one way or the other,” Trump said.
He also said he remained open to direct negotiations with Tehran but rejected its proposal, citing uncertainty over who was leading the country.
“Always open to direct talks; the biggest problem is that nobody knows who is running the country. I reject their proposal,” Trump said.
Trump rules out Iran strikes before November 3 elections
Trump said on Thursday that he would not order the US military to resume strikes against Iran before the November 3 midterm elections.
In a social media post, he said the US “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.”
The president also said his administration had been “having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Trump has recently suggested that the war could reach a turning point shortly before or after the midterm elections. At the same time, he has kept open the possibility of restarting full-scale military operations against Iran.
For weeks, Trump has warned that military escalation could follow the elections, despite initially telling Americans that the campaign would last only a matter of weeks. The conflict has now entered its seventh month.
Washington and Tehran signed a temporary agreement in June that was intended to establish a 60-day ceasefire and create a framework for a lasting peace deal.
However, the agreement between Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian fell apart within weeks as military action resumed and disagreements over control of the Strait of Hormuz continued.
The strategic waterway is a key route for global oil supplies, with around one-fifth of the world's oil passing through it before the war.
Negotiations appeared to have stalled after Trump rejected an Iranian proposal late last month. Tehran had offered to reopen the strait within seven days if Washington agreed to certain conditions.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More