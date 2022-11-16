Home / Cities / Others / U.P. board to come up with bilingual dictionary for technical terminologies

U.P. board to come up with bilingual dictionary for technical terminologies

others
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The dictionary, which is expected to benefit students of more than 28,000 U.P. board schools, will explain words and terminologies in both Hindi and English.

The move is being undertaken after getting a nod from the state government. (HT Photo)
The move is being undertaken after getting a nod from the state government. (HT Photo)
ByK Sandeep Kumar

PRAYAGRAJ: In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education has decided to roll out a self-published dictionary of technical terminologies and difficult words for the benefit of its students. The dictionary, which is expected to benefit students of more than 28,000 U.P. board schools, will explain words and terminologies in both Hindi and English.

Officials privy to the development have said that the work to elaborate on the technical words of subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry has almost been completed for the dictionary. The dictionary will also explain difficult words from non-STEM subjects like Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit.

Confirming the development, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that he expects the dictionary to become available to children and teachers by the next academic session of 2023-24. It would benefit about one crore students of Classes 9 to 12 studying across the state.

The move is being undertaken after getting a nod from the state government for designing and coming out with a dictionary of difficult and technical words used in NCERT and non-NCERT books being used by UP Board students, according to a senior state board official. Earlier, in 2018, the board had implemented the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. At present, 67 NCERT books are being taught in the state-run schools of Uttar Pradesh.

To come up with the dictionary, special workshops with subject experts were held at the board headquarters between November 9 and 11. “Once the glossary is ready, it will be placed before the subject committee for approval. Subsequently, the formal proposal for its publication will be sent to the state government,” the government official added.

So far, the price of the proposed dictionary hasn’t been disclosed. It’s also not clear if the dictionary would be made available to children in physical form. However, the board will certainly upload the dictionary to its website in PDF format so it can be accessed by all students for free.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out