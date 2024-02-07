U.P. Dial-112: Now keeping pilgrims safe on water

In a first, Uttar Pradesh’s dial-112 police service is now active round the clock on waters to assist those in distress. To ensure the safety of pilgrims taking boat rides in the holy waters of Sangam, Ganga and Yamuna Rivers, motorboats will be active in the waters as Police Response Vehicles (PRVs). Until now, UP dial-112 cops were solely moving in SUVs introduced as part of modernisation efforts. Motorboats will be active in the waters as Police Response Vehicles. (HT Photo)

Police officials stated that, to ensure the security of pilgrims, two boats of UP dial-112 have been deployed along with Jal police personnel. In addition to dial-112 cops, divers will also be present in the boats. The boat PRVs will immediately rush to the spot upon receiving a call for help through the police control room. Equipped with life-saving equipment and primary medical aid, cops will promptly provide all possible assistance to those in trouble.

Furthermore, language barriers will not hinder pilgrims seeking help at Magh Mela. With the help of a special app, cops will translate the language spoken by pilgrims to Hindi and address their problems accordingly. Immediate action will be taken on their complaints following translation.

Additional director general of Dial-112, Neera Rawat, highlighted that besides Jal Police, Dial-112 cops have been deployed on motorboats for the first time in Magh Mela. Motorboat PRVs, equipped with all facilities, will be active round the clock to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Cops are undergoing special training to use the translation app to assist pilgrims who come from far-off places in the country and even abroad, speaking languages other than Hindi.