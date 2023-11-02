News / Cities / Others / U.P. districts kick off ‘Traffic Month’ celebration

U.P. districts kick off ‘Traffic Month’ celebration

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Nov 02, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh is observing 'Traffic Month' in November to promote smoother traffic flow. Activities such as rallies and street plays will be organized.

In accordance with directives from the office of the director general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, districts across the state are dedicating the month of November to observe ‘Traffic Month.’ The commencement of this special month was marked with vibrant events at the Reserve Police Lines in Agra and Aligarh, bringing renewed hopes for smoother traffic flow throughout November.

Traffic Month inauguration at Police Lines in Agra. (HT Photo)
Dr Preetinder Singh, the commissioner of police in Agra, led an awareness rally and released balloons into the sky on Wednesday to inaugurate ‘Traffic Month’ at the Reserve Police Lines. A similar event took place in Aligarh, where senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani addressed the attendees.

In Agra, Dr Singh inspected an exhibition showcasing various equipment used by the traffic police to manage and streamline traffic on the roads. These exhibits included body-worn cameras, car dashboard cameras, wheel clamps, breath analyzers, speed radars, gas analyzers, E-Challan devices, a Remote Area Light System, smoke meters, and decibel meters, among others.

“A mobile number 9548524141 has been issued to invite the public for suggestions and ideas to make Traffic Month more effective and public oriented. The traffic directorate at Lucknow is to monitor the month-long proceedings undertaken at district level. We will reach out to colleges, schools, bazar committee for such events to enhance awareness about traffic”, said Dr Singh.

During ‘Traffic Month,’ a series of activities such as motorcycle and bicycle rallies, street plays, and walkathons will be organised to encourage public participation and community involvement.

