UP govt asks DMs, SPs to ensure security of board answer books
PRAYAGRAJ: Armed police personnel would ensure security of answer sheets of UP board examinations during evaluation.
Date of commencement of evaluation of UP board exam has not been finalised but on April 14, additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi sent a missive to the commissioners of police, district magistrates and district police chiefs to ensure safety of answer-sheets at the various centres in districts where they are stored.
The missive, a copy of which is with HT, instructs armed police personnel be deployed round the clock at centres where answer-sheets are stored as well as centers where these answer-sheets would be evaluated.
Evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students who appeared in UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination-2022, will be held at 271 evaluation centers across the state, board officials said.
“We have received the instructions of additional chief secretary (home). The instructions would be followed in letter and spirit,” said UP board secretary Divyakant Shukla.
Nine evaluation centres are in Prayagraj, including Government Inter College, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Agrasen Intermediate College, KP Intermediate College, Government Girls Intermediate College in Civil Lines, Dr KN Katju Intermediate College, CAV Intermediate College, Kesar Vidyapeeth Intermediate College and Crosthwaite Intermediate College Similarly, nine evaluation centres in Deoria, five each in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Agra and Fatehpur, four each in Aligarh, Basti and Pratapagrh, three each in Varanasi and Mathura and one in Kaushambi among others have been set up.
A total of 51,92,689 students were registered UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13. However, of these, only 47,75,749 students appeared in the exams. In high school, 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates appeared in the exams while in intermediate 22,50,742 out of total registered 24,11,035 students appeared.
-
Ludhiana | 2 women among 4 held for selling drugs in syringes, 250.5 gm drugs recovered
The Dakha police on Friday arrested four accused, including two women, for drug peddling. The police have recovered 250 gm cannabis, .5 gm heroin, ₹1,910 drug money and syringes. The accused, Sumandeep of Mandi Mullanpur, Somni, Manoj Sahni, Sunita, used to sell the heroin in syringes and inject into the veins of drug addicts. Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police arrested the accused near the railway station following a tip-off.
-
Women power will take India to new heights: Kapil Dev
PUNE Women in India are hardworking and they have power to achieve whatever they want. They should never hold themselves back and always take a step forward in every field, which will take India to achieve new heights,” said 1983 World Cup winning captain on Saturday, Kapil Dev. Dev was in the city to attend a program organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation.
-
Chandigarh’s Ayaan Gupta shines at junior golf meet
City-based golfer Ayaan Gupta won the category A IGU Haryana junior boys golf championship, which was held at Panchkula Golf Club and concluded on April 15. The 16-year-old took home the category A boys' title with a score of 75, 72, 71, 77 over the course of four days. Competing on an IGU spot, Gupta was also the overall winner in categories A and AB combined.
-
Pune district reports 34 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 151 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,162 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Sports Carnival for wheelchair athletes: Ashish Verma shoots his way to archery gold
Ashish Verma emerged as the champion in the archery during the first edition of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs, which was held at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Ved Prakash finished as runners-up in the competition, while Sumit Thakur took home the third prize. In the VL I men's category of the canoeing competition, Hari Krishan, Surender and Santosh Pandey won the top three prizes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics