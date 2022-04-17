UP govt asks DMs, SPs to ensure security of board answer books

PRAYAGRAJ: Armed police personnel would ensure security of answer sheets of UP board examinations during evaluation.

Date of commencement of evaluation of UP board exam has not been finalised but on April 14, additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi sent a missive to the commissioners of police, district magistrates and district police chiefs to ensure safety of answer-sheets at the various centres in districts where they are stored.

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, instructs armed police personnel be deployed round the clock at centres where answer-sheets are stored as well as centers where these answer-sheets would be evaluated.

Evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students who appeared in UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination-2022, will be held at 271 evaluation centers across the state, board officials said.

“We have received the instructions of additional chief secretary (home). The instructions would be followed in letter and spirit,” said UP board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

Nine evaluation centres are in Prayagraj, including Government Inter College, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Agrasen Intermediate College, KP Intermediate College, Government Girls Intermediate College in Civil Lines, Dr KN Katju Intermediate College, CAV Intermediate College, Kesar Vidyapeeth Intermediate College and Crosthwaite Intermediate College Similarly, nine evaluation centres in Deoria, five each in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Agra and Fatehpur, four each in Aligarh, Basti and Pratapagrh, three each in Varanasi and Mathura and one in Kaushambi among others have been set up.

A total of 51,92,689 students were registered UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13. However, of these, only 47,75,749 students appeared in the exams. In high school, 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates appeared in the exams while in intermediate 22,50,742 out of total registered 24,11,035 students appeared.