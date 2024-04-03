U.P. govt primary schools: ‘Powerless’ till now, 8,107 institutions to finally get electricity

In all, 8,107 government-run primary (up to Class 5), upper primary (Classes 5 to 8) and composite schools (Classes 1 to 8) running across the state without electricity, will finally get power in the new academic session (2024-25). Students studying in a government primary school in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

In a much-needed move, the state basic education department has finally released ₹86.63 crore for electrification of these schools, officials of the state basic education department have confirmed.

Till now, the students at these schools had to literally sweat it out in summer without even a fan in these schools.

The necessary funds for a power connection to be provided to these schools were demanded from all the districts. In response, in a letter sent by the director, basic education, Pratap Singh Baghel, on March 27, approval of the needed budget for the task has been given.

In the missive, a copy of which is with HT, instructions have been given by Baghel to ensure electricity connections for the schools through the respective school management committees. The necessary steps for getting a power connection, completing the needed wiring and supply of necessary equipment will all be done through a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the district magistrate of the district concerned, the missive states.

Of the total 8,107 schools, which were without power supply but would now be getting power connections, include 5,611 which are more than 40 meters from the nearest electricity pole. The distance of other 2,496 schools is less than 40 meters from the nearest electricity pole.

In this list, Gonda has maximum 683 schools which will get electricity connections soon, followed by 398 schools of Basti, 338 schools of Sultanpur, 278 schools each of Prayagraj and Sonbhadra, 270 schools of Jaunpur, 261 schools of Hardoi, 251 schools of Shahjahanpur, 237 schools of Ghazipur, 208 schools of Rae Bareli and 205 schools of Jalaun district.

Likewise, there are 196 schools in Pratapgarh, 165 in Fatehpur, 144 in Amethi, 136 in Azamgarh, 122 in Ayodhya, 160 in Etawah and 111 in Deoria among others also in the list, a copy of which is also with HT.

Confirming the move, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari, said that the budget has been received for schools lacking power connections in Prayagraj district.

“The respective amounts for electrification have been sent to the designated bank accounts of the school management committees of different schools. The power connection process will also be completed soon,” he added.