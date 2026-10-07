DDA begins in-situ rehabilitation of 45 JJ clusters housing 21,229 families in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated the process of in-situ rehabilitation of 45 Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters housing around 21,229 households, in a move that could benefit more than one lakh people and unlock land for additional housing and commercial development, officials said on Wednesday. The Master Plan of Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047) was notified by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs in August.

The DDA has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint three transaction advisors to prepare feasibility reports for 15 projects covering the 45 JJ clusters spread across 135.74 acres in different parts of the city.

The Master Plan of Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047), notified by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs in August, has opened the door for a new generation of high-rise and high-density development in the Capital, including in-situ rehabilitation of around 17 lakh people living in more than 650 JJ clusters.

The transaction advisors, to be selected from firms empanelled with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) or National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC), will assess the rehabilitation requirements, development potential and infrastructure needs of the identified clusters.

According to DDA officials, the financial viability of the projects will be examined and suitable implementation models will be suggested.

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The feasibility reports are expected to provide the technical and financial framework for taking up the projects in a systematic and sustainable manner.

The in-situ rehabilitation model envisages redevelopment at the existing location, allowing eligible residents to get improved housing without being displaced to distant locations.

The authority said the project would also create additional housing stock and commercial space, thereby helping cater to the needs of a larger population.