‘UP govt to promote entrepreneurship culture at school level’

Lucknow: The government was planning to inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship in students at school level to make them learn its virtues during early years of their education, said minister of state for IT and electronics, Ajit Pal Singh said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual conclave on Start up, ‘AARAMBH’, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Nabard and SIDBI, Singh said: “Tinkering labs in schools, e-cells in colleges and incubators in institutes of higher learning and centres of excellence will be set up to promote research and development in areas of emerging technologies.”

Singh also informed that the government was planning to set up 100 incubators across the state and at least one in every district.

This ecosystem would help to promote at least 10,000 startups, he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Agarwal, president, PHDCCI, said startups and entrepreneurship were important for economic development.

The Uttar Pradesh government came up with ‘Startup Policy 2020’ to promote startups in the state.

Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, Incubation, IIT Kanpur; Rajiv Kumar, general manager, SIDBI, DS Chauhan, chief general manager, Nabard and Mukesh Bahadur Singh among others also expressed their views.