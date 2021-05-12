Home / Cities / Others / ‘UP govt to promote entrepreneurship culture at school level’
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘UP govt to promote entrepreneurship culture at school level’

Lucknow: The government was planning to inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship in students at school level to make them learn its virtues during early years of their education, said minister of state for IT and electronics, Ajit Pal Singh said here on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:41 PM IST

Lucknow: The government was planning to inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship in students at school level to make them learn its virtues during early years of their education, said minister of state for IT and electronics, Ajit Pal Singh said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual conclave on Start up, ‘AARAMBH’, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Nabard and SIDBI, Singh said: “Tinkering labs in schools, e-cells in colleges and incubators in institutes of higher learning and centres of excellence will be set up to promote research and development in areas of emerging technologies.”

Singh also informed that the government was planning to set up 100 incubators across the state and at least one in every district.

This ecosystem would help to promote at least 10,000 startups, he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Agarwal, president, PHDCCI, said startups and entrepreneurship were important for economic development.

The Uttar Pradesh government came up with ‘Startup Policy 2020’ to promote startups in the state.

Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, Incubation, IIT Kanpur; Rajiv Kumar, general manager, SIDBI, DS Chauhan, chief general manager, Nabard and Mukesh Bahadur Singh among others also expressed their views.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.