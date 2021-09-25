UP Madrasa Education Board Exam results declared

State minority welfare minister and MLA from Prayagraj South Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ declared the result of Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council Board Examination, 2021, in Prayagraj, on Friday.

Declaring the result, the minister said that like other Boards, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has cancelled the examination of Secondary (Munshi/Maulvi), Senior Secondary (Alim) of UP Madrasa Education Council for the year 2021. The students have been promoted as per the norms followed by UP Board.

Minister Nandi said that in the board examination 2021, the results of 1,22,132 students are being declared of which 96, 213 are of secondary class and 25,919 are from senior secondary class.

He added that against 96,213 candidates in the secondary class in the entire state, 95,624 students have passed/been promoted, which is 99.38 %, in which 54,630 are boys and 40,994 are girls.

In the Senior Secondary class, 25,659 students have been promoted against 25,919 candidates, which is 98.99%, in which 13,734 are boys and 11,925 are girls.

Nandi congratulated all the students who passed the Board examination and wished them a bright future. He said that while continuing further studies, students should bring laurels to their family, parents, state and country by achieving better results.

He also said that the basic policy of the BJP government is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas with Sabka Prayas’. With the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister of the state Yogi Adityanath, ‘Quran in one hand and computer in the other hand’, a new morale, consciousness and faith have been infused among the minorities.

Nandi said that the BJP government is continuously doing the work of empowering the minority community students. He said that it is also the goal of the central and state governments that along with traditional education in madrasas, modern education also be imparted in a scientific manner and students of madrasas be included in the mainstream.

Keeping this in mind, the government is making constant efforts to link the education of madrasas with new technologies and courses. NCERT books are being made available by implementing NCERT syllabus in madrasas. Teaching of modern subjects is being promoted. By creating a madrasa portal, transparency has been brought in the functioning of madrasas and all proceedings of the examination are being conducted online, added Nandi.