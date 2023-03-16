U.P. Police eliminated 178 in 10.7k encounters in 6 yrs of Yogi govt: Data

LUCKNOW In the last six years of the Yogi Adityanath government, the Uttar Pradesh Police neutralised 178 criminals/accused in as many as 10,713 encounters across the state, according to official data. Those killed in these encounters were accused in serious offences. Those killed in these encounters were accused in serious offences. (Representational photo)

A district-wise break-up reveals that Meerut police had the highest number of police encounters. The district witnessed 3,152 encounters in which 63 criminals were eliminated and 1,708 others sustained injuries. During these altercations, one policeman died in the line of duty while 401 other cops were hurt. Police were able to arrest 5,967 criminals as a result of these encounters.

After Meerut, the second-highest number of police encounters took place in Agra. The Taj district witnessed 1,844 encounters. Police gunned down 14 criminals and arrested 4,654 others in Agra in the last six years. As many as 55 cops sustained injuries in these encounters. Following Agra, Bareilly recorded 1,497 encounters that killed seven criminals and got 3,410 others arrested. As many as 296 cops and 437 criminals sustained injuries in these encounters in Bareilly while a policeman lost his life.

Speaking on the data, additional director-general (law and order) of the U.P. Police, Prashant Kumar, said that the state police unit has given a befitting reply to criminals. He added that the criminals, who try to engage with cops, will not be tolerated and dealt with seriously.

Since assuming office, CM Yogi has prioritised improving the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh as per his ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against anti-social elements. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah praised CM Yogi for ‘improving the state’s law-and-order situation’ during their visit to the Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow. They said that a better law-and-order situation is helping the state attract more investment than ever before.

However, Samajwadi Party’s secretary and spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary, has said that the law-and-order situation have become worse than ever under the BJP-led incumbent government. “This government is all propaganda. It has been claiming that criminals and mafia have left the state but they are all here and continue to strike at will,” he added.