U.P. recording summer-like temperatures in spring, mercury settling above normal in all dists

LUCKNOW February is drawing to a close but the spring season -- which was once synonymous with the month -- is gone already. In fact, this year, the state residents hardly got to enjoy the pleasant February-like weather when the temperature used to be just right -- not too cold, not too warm. The maximum temperatures in all U.P. districts -- including Lucknow -- are settling above normal. (PTI Photo)

According to weather experts, districts across the state have been witnessing March-like temperatures for the past fortnight or so. The maximum temperatures in all U.P. districts -- including Lucknow -- are settling above normal. There is not much relief in the night as well, as per the India Meteorological Department website.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 31 and 15.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. Prayagraj recorded the highest day temperature in the state on the day with mercury soaring to 34.8 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees Celsius above normal. Similarly, other districts too are recording above-normal temperatures -- Agra (33.5), Jhansi (33.2), Kanpur city and Churk (32), Sultanpur (31.6), Aligarh (31.4), Ayodhya (31), Hardoi and Etawah (30).

Even night temperatures have risen considerably in several districts. In Lakhimpur Kheri, the minimum temperature has rose to 17 degrees Celsius. It was 16.4 degrees Celsius in Hardoi and Kanpur (IAF), 16.2 degrees Celsius in Hamirpur, 16.1 degrees Celsius in Agra, 16 degrees Celsius in Ghazipur, and 15.8 degrees Celsius in Aligarh and Orai.

“The day temperature is above normal in many districts and will go up by 1-2 degrees Celsius in days to come. This rise in day temperature is due to easterly winds. The mercury may drop a little around Holi. The rise in mercury is a little unusual as day temperature has increased up to six degrees Celsius above normal in a few districts. In the past too, we have seen a similar pattern in the state,” said Mohd Danish, Met in-charge, Lucknow.