Home / Cities / Others / U.P. recording summer-like temperatures in spring, mercury settling above normal in all dists

U.P. recording summer-like temperatures in spring, mercury settling above normal in all dists

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2023 01:43 AM IST

According to weather experts, districts across the state have been witnessing March-like temperatures for the past fortnight or so.

LUCKNOW February is drawing to a close but the spring season -- which was once synonymous with the month -- is gone already. In fact, this year, the state residents hardly got to enjoy the pleasant February-like weather when the temperature used to be just right -- not too cold, not too warm.

The maximum temperatures in all U.P. districts -- including Lucknow -- are settling above normal. (PTI Photo)
The maximum temperatures in all U.P. districts -- including Lucknow -- are settling above normal. (PTI Photo)

According to weather experts, districts across the state have been witnessing March-like temperatures for the past fortnight or so. The maximum temperatures in all U.P. districts -- including Lucknow -- are settling above normal. There is not much relief in the night as well, as per the India Meteorological Department website.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 31 and 15.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. Prayagraj recorded the highest day temperature in the state on the day with mercury soaring to 34.8 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees Celsius above normal. Similarly, other districts too are recording above-normal temperatures -- Agra (33.5), Jhansi (33.2), Kanpur city and Churk (32), Sultanpur (31.6), Aligarh (31.4), Ayodhya (31), Hardoi and Etawah (30).

Even night temperatures have risen considerably in several districts. In Lakhimpur Kheri, the minimum temperature has rose to 17 degrees Celsius. It was 16.4 degrees Celsius in Hardoi and Kanpur (IAF), 16.2 degrees Celsius in Hamirpur, 16.1 degrees Celsius in Agra, 16 degrees Celsius in Ghazipur, and 15.8 degrees Celsius in Aligarh and Orai.

“The day temperature is above normal in many districts and will go up by 1-2 degrees Celsius in days to come. This rise in day temperature is due to easterly winds. The mercury may drop a little around Holi. The rise in mercury is a little unusual as day temperature has increased up to six degrees Celsius above normal in a few districts. In the past too, we have seen a similar pattern in the state,” said Mohd Danish, Met in-charge, Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out