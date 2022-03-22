Home / Cities / Others / UP STF rescued birds of endangered species, two arrested
others

UP STF rescued birds of endangered species, two arrested

World Sparrow Day: Two people who were involved in sale and purchase of these endangered species, were arrested and booked under different sections of Wild Life Conservation Act-1972.
UP STF rescued birds of endangered species, two arrested (pic for representation)
UP STF rescued birds of endangered species, two arrested (pic for representation)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 10:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

LUCKNOW On World Sparrow Day, the UP police special task force (STF) on Sunday rescued endangered species of birds—parrots and munia—in a joint operation with wild life crime control bureau from Nakkhas birds’ market in Lucknow on Sunday, said senior police officials.

They said two people who were involved in sale and purchase of these endangered species, were arrested and booked under different sections of Wild Life Conservation Act-1972.

The press note stated that as many as 206 parrots and 18 munia birds smuggled from Punjab were rescued at around 8 am when a Ludhiana resident Shahnawaz came here to hand it over to Lucknow resident Rajpati.

It stated that these endangered species are smuggled from different states and sold in Lucknow and different parts of Uttar Pradesh to further sell them as caged pets.

Sharing further details, STF deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deepak Singh said the raid was conducted in the Nakkhas birds’ market after getting specific tip off about the movement of Shahnawaz from Punjab who was to hand over the endangered species of caged birds to Rajpati. He said the rescued birds had been handed over to the forest officials concerned for further proceedings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out