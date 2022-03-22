UP STF rescued birds of endangered species, two arrested
HT Correspondent
letters@htlive.com
LUCKNOW On World Sparrow Day, the UP police special task force (STF) on Sunday rescued endangered species of birds—parrots and munia—in a joint operation with wild life crime control bureau from Nakkhas birds’ market in Lucknow on Sunday, said senior police officials.
They said two people who were involved in sale and purchase of these endangered species, were arrested and booked under different sections of Wild Life Conservation Act-1972.
The press note stated that as many as 206 parrots and 18 munia birds smuggled from Punjab were rescued at around 8 am when a Ludhiana resident Shahnawaz came here to hand it over to Lucknow resident Rajpati.
It stated that these endangered species are smuggled from different states and sold in Lucknow and different parts of Uttar Pradesh to further sell them as caged pets.
Sharing further details, STF deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deepak Singh said the raid was conducted in the Nakkhas birds’ market after getting specific tip off about the movement of Shahnawaz from Punjab who was to hand over the endangered species of caged birds to Rajpati. He said the rescued birds had been handed over to the forest officials concerned for further proceedings.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics