UP STF rescued birds of endangered species, two arrested

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

LUCKNOW On World Sparrow Day, the UP police special task force (STF) on Sunday rescued endangered species of birds—parrots and munia—in a joint operation with wild life crime control bureau from Nakkhas birds’ market in Lucknow on Sunday, said senior police officials.

They said two people who were involved in sale and purchase of these endangered species, were arrested and booked under different sections of Wild Life Conservation Act-1972.

The press note stated that as many as 206 parrots and 18 munia birds smuggled from Punjab were rescued at around 8 am when a Ludhiana resident Shahnawaz came here to hand it over to Lucknow resident Rajpati.

It stated that these endangered species are smuggled from different states and sold in Lucknow and different parts of Uttar Pradesh to further sell them as caged pets.

Sharing further details, STF deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deepak Singh said the raid was conducted in the Nakkhas birds’ market after getting specific tip off about the movement of Shahnawaz from Punjab who was to hand over the endangered species of caged birds to Rajpati. He said the rescued birds had been handed over to the forest officials concerned for further proceedings.