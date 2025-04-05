UP varsities to launch skill-based degree programmes under NEP

In accordance with the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) and norms of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, Apprenticeship-Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP) will now be introduced in higher educational institutions, including universities and colleges across Uttar Pradesh. National Education Policy was introduced by the Centre in 2020 (File)

Preparations for the initiative have intensified ahead of the formal commencement of the 2025-26 academic session, set to begin on July 1, officials from the state higher education department said.

Special secretary (higher education) Shipu Giri has written to the director (higher education), UP, and registrars of all state universities, urging the introduction of four new undergraduate (UG) courses developed by Sector Skill Councils (SSC): BSc (Tourism and Hospitality Operations), BCom (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), BCom (Retail Operations Management), and BCom (Logistics), officials shared.

Confirming the development, UP’s director of higher education, Dr Amit Bhardwaj, said, “These new specially designed courses will be helpful in opening the way for a better future for the youth.”

Once approved through the Commerce and Science faculties in the upcoming Board of Studies (BOS) meeting, the universities will present these programmes before the respective faculty boards. Following this, the courses can be implemented upon receiving approval from the Academic Council and Executive Council of the respective universities, officials stated.

As per officials, there is no immediate hurdle in launching these AEDP programmes, as Vice-Chancellors have the authority to seek approval from the statutory bodies concerned at a later stage.

These courses align with NEP-2020, which emphasizes integrating skill-based educational programmes into mainstream higher education while revising curricula to meet industry demands.

Skills to be enhanced under PEHLE-UP project

The apprenticeship-embedded degree programmes are being introduced under the PEHLE-UP (Project for Excellence in Higher Learning Education in UP) initiative, aimed at enhancing students’ employability—particularly those pursuing commerce.

In a communication, a copy of which is with HT, the Special Secretary mentioned that universities, colleges, or other stakeholders needing additional support or clarification can contact the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies (CRISP). He also directed institutions to appoint a nodal resource person and share their details—name, post, mobile number, and email—with CRISP’s state lead, Prof Balraj Chauhan.