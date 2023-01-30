UPPCL to launch 2-week-long KYC drive

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will launch a two-week state-wide KYC (Know Your Customer) campaign from February 1 to achieve the twin objective of collecting contact details of all the existing 3 crore consumers and encouraging people who are using electricity informally to come in the formal network.

The announcement was made by energy minister AK Sharma during an interaction with media persons at the Shakti Bhawan here on Monday. He said, “There are around 3 crore power consumers in the state but we have contact details -- like mobile number and e-mail IDs -- of only around 30% of them, that too incomplete in many cases, and this makes it difficult for us to inform consumers about their dues, possible disconnection, power disruption, etc.”

During the KYC campaign -- between February 1 and February 15 -- the department will reach out to consumers to request them to share their valid contact details so that they could be informed and reminded about their power dues before the connection is snapped. “The availability of contact details will also make it possible for the department to give the prior information about a planned shutdown in their area apart from keeping them posted about government or the department’s schemes that are announced for consumers from time to time,” Sharma added.

The minister further said that there should be at least 5-6 crore power consumers in the state but a lot of families are not registered with the department as formal consumers. “We will appeal to all such consumers during the KYC drive to subscribe to a formal (legal) power connection,” he said.