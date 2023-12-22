UPPSC declares PCS (Mains)-2023 results

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the results of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Main) -2023, popularly known as PCS (Mains)-2023 on Friday. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)

The exam was conducted by the Commission from September 26 to 29, 2022 at the centres located in Lucknow and Prayagraj. A total of 3,658 eligible candidates had appeared in the mains exam.

“A total of 451 candidates have been declared successful for the interview against 150 vacant posts on offer as per rules. Out of the total 254 vacant posts of 20 different types that were on offer, 104 posts of six different types were the ones that had to be filled on the basis of just the written exam. Their results would be declared when the final results are declared,” said UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar.

The results have been pasted on the notice board of the Commission’s office in Prayagraj for public viewing. The results have also been made available on the official website of the Commission— https://uppsc.up.nic.in— for the benefit of the candidates, said Kumar.

The final details of marks obtained and category-wise cut-offs would be released by the Commission on its official website after the declaration of the final results of the recruitment exam. As a result, no applications would be entrained by the Commission in this regard under the RTI Act-2005, UPPSC has made clear.

The Commission has also informed that the results of these recruitment exams are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Commission would soon issue separate information regarding interview dates of the successful candidates.

It is worth mentioning that the preliminary examination for PCS-2023 was conducted on May 14. Out of 5,65,459 candidates who had registered, 3,45,022 had appeared in the preliminary examination. The Commission had released the result of the preliminary examination within one and a half months.

After completing the interview process, the final selection results are set to be declared before February 14.