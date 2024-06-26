UPPSC to implement new OMR retention policy for transparency

Following criticism over the paper leak of the RO/ARO Recruitment Exam-2023 and allegations of answer sheet manipulation in the PCS (J) Main Exams-2022, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has made a decision to ensure transparency in its recruitment examinations. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

Now, a copy of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet of candidates appearing in all objective-type examinations, including the most prestigious Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination, commonly known as PCS (Pre), will also be retained and preserved by the commission, officials informed.

Currently, objective-type tests are conducted on two OMRs. The original copy of the OMR is sent to the computer agency preparing the result, and the candidates take a carbon copy of the OMR sheet with them. The commission does not retain any copy, they shared.

Confirming the development, UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar said that the OMR used in objective tests for all the recruitments for which UPPSC has issued advertisements, and the exams are yet to be held, will now have three copies.

These copies of OMR sheets will be in different colors. The first copy of the OMR (original) will be pink, the second copy (protected copy) will be green, and the third copy (candidate copy) will be blue. After the examination, the original and protected copy of the OMR will be deposited by the aspirants, while they will be able to take the third copy (blue) with them, the officials explained.

This new move will make the recruitment examinations of the commission more transparent. Also, candidates will not be able to make baseless allegations. After the recruitment examinations, some candidates make allegations of arbitrariness in evaluation, later filling of circles on OMR sheets, etc. Some candidates then question the result by filling the circle of their copy of the OMR, officials claimed.

But now, even if the pink copy is tampered with or lost while preparing the result, it can be matched with the protected copy available with the commission. ThecCommission will also be able to verify any allegations of the students from the copy retained by it, they added.

