UP’s Braj region erupts in protest against smart meters

Hundreds of villagers in the Akola area of rural Agra dismantled the smart meters and dumped them at an electricity department sub station, as a mark of protest, on Friday. Similar protests were lodged in districts of Aligarh, Firozabad, Hathras on Saturday. Dismantled smart meters piled up at Akola electricity sub station in Agra on Friday (HT Photo)

Protestors threw these smart meters, damaging many of them as the pile of these discarded meters grew.

Rajveer Lawania, the district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union also joined the protests at the sub station, which continued for three hours, with the protestors demanding that old meters are allowed to continue.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (a constituent of National Democratic Alliance) has also voiced opposition to smart meters.

Kaptan Singh Chahar, the state vice-president of Rashtriya Lok Dal, held that there is much resentment against smart meters, and urged energy minister AK Sharma to re-consider the decision to install these.

“The smart meters being installed are against the wishes of consumers and thus anger and protests against them are justified. The private company installing them is arbitrary and is forcing consumers to have them installed.

“We request the energy minister to take note of this resentment against smart meters and hold back the private company installing these smart meters against the wishes of consumers.

“The Rashtriya Lok Dal will support these agitations in the rural belt against smart meters and in case the electricity department or private company lodges cases against consumers dismantling these smart meters, the RLD will oppose the move,” said Chahar.

Similar protests against smart meters were held at the electricity department sub-station in the Upar Kot area of Aligarh on Saturday, when a crowd reached here. Police force also reached the spot as slogans against smart meters were raised. In Atrauli town of Aligarh district, a call was given for a massive protest against smart meters on May 18.

The highlight of these protests is participation of women and such protests were witnessed in Hathras where women took active part in them. In Firozabad, hundreds of women gathered on Saturday with smart meters and held a protest meeting at Kotla Chungi crossing.