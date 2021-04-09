UP’s Tika Utsav aims at 25 L vaccine shots in four days

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh aims to give Covid vaccine shots to 25 lakh people between April 11 and 14 under the special ‘Tika Utsav’.

“The Prime minister has given a call to organise Tika Utsav between April 11 and 14. Uttar Pradesh has chalked out a plan to conduct the programme to boost vaccination among eligible age group,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary ,information in a press conference on Friday.

UP would start the special campaign with 6,000 vaccination sites and aimed to take their number to 8000 by April 14, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

Till now, UP has administered a total 8165788 vaccine doses, including first dose to 6968387 people and 1197401 second doses. All above the age of 45 years are being vaccinated in the state. “To prepare for the special campaign and train staff, only medical colleges and district hospitals will run vaccination sites, while private hospitals and other facilities will not vaccinate,” said Prasad.

A three-day programme has also been organised in which the governor will interact with different groups. On April 11, it will be political parties in conversation with the governor, on April 12 all mayors and corporators and on April 13 spiritual leaders will interact with the governor and also the chief minister. The entire special campaign will follow Covid protocol.