UPSRTC to deploy 3,000 buses for Magh Mela 2026

In preparation for the 44-day Magh Mela 2026, set to begin on January 3, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will deploy 3,000 buses to accommodate the expected surge in pilgrim numbers. The increased footfall is anticipated as a post-Mahakumbh effect, following the record-breaking attendance of over 66 crore devotees earlier this year.

According to RK Singh, regional manager of UPSRTC, Prayagraj region, a proposal has already been submitted to the state government for approval. “We are preparing for a heavy rush of pilgrims during the upcoming Magh Mela. Of the 3,000 buses planned, 200 will be kept in reserve to address any unforeseen circumstances,” he said. To ensure smooth transportation, UPSRTC will draw buses from nine of its regional offices—Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Devi Patan, Chitrakoot Dham, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Jhansi.

Additionally, two temporary bus stations will be established in the Naini and Jhunsi areas of the city to manage traffic and ease commuter movement to and from the mela grounds. During the 2019 Kumbh Mela, UPSRTC operated 119 buses daily, catering to an average of 58.01 lakh pilgrims each day.

For the Mahakumbh held earlier this year, over 7,000 special buses were deployed, alongside 550 to 750 shuttle buses facilitating last-mile connectivity. Currently, nine depots under the Prayagraj region manage 667 buses, of which 551 belong to the state transport fleet, while 116 are contracted vehicles.

The Magh Mela will commence with the auspicious Paush Purnima bath, marking the beginning of the month-long Kalpavas tradition.