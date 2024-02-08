Use solar pumps to reduce agricultural costs, Shahi advises farmers

JHANSI: Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, on Thursday, advised farmers in Bundelkhand to adopt solar pump technology for irrigation to reduce their agricultural costs. Surya Pratap Shahi (File) (Sourced)

Shahi, who was in Jhansi to inaugurate the northern regional farmers’ fair and agricultural exhibition, said that Bundelkhand was very suitable for growing pulses and oilseeds. He said that the Yogi government had distributed 1,104 solar pumps in the region so far. He further announced that an industrial park and an international airport would soon be established in Bundelkhand.

The farmers’ fair is being organised by Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, focusing on the theme of sustainable agriculture for continuous development.

“This is the first agricultural university in the country to offer a mobile health clinic vehicle. All the schemes of the Uttar Pradesh government are being implemented for the benefit of farmers. I encourage you to take advantage of them,” the minister added.

Around 125 stalls, including those from ICAR, various agricultural universities, agricultural science centres, FPOs, and agricultural-based private organizations from eight states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, participated in the exhibition. They showcased a variety of agri-based products and the latest technologies used in commercial farming. Additionally, a culinary contest based on millets was held, and seven progressive farmers from the region were felicitated. The minister also inaugurated a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and 27 FPOs for future development.

Earlier, vice-chancellor AK Singh, while welcoming the delegates, said, “In today’s world, where consumers are concerned about the environmental impact, sustainable agriculture emerges as a viable solution to the challenges looming in our food systems. Sustainable agriculture is more than just a farming method; it is a holistic approach that can restore and rejuvenate our land.”

Others present were director agriculture Jitendra Kumar Tomar and director general, UP agricultural research council, Sanjay Singh.