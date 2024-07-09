Utilities on Hero Honda Chowk to be removed for new 6-lane road

Gurugram: Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday issued directions to all the agencies and departments concerned to remove public utilities and encroachments on the busy Hero Honda Chowk to expedite the construction of a six-lane road between the Hero Honda Chowk and Shahid Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. The construction of an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk will start soon, officials said. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has agreed to construct the six-lane corridor, which will include a flyover, on this stretch at a cost of ₹138 crore, the deputy commissioner said.

The road upgradation project between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk has been pending for the last three years due to non-availability of land for road expansion and encroachments along this stretch. Last year, the highways authority had descoped this project due to non-availability of land and the proposal of the state government to build a metro line there. This had further delayed the construction of the corridor as the design for metro construction was still being planned.

At a meeting of senior officials of the district administration, civic agencies and NHAI, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that the proposed six-lane corridor on this stretch will significantly improve the traffic movement and this project was important as a metro line is also likely to be laid there in future. Yadav said that service lanes will also be constructed on both sides along the main road and a flyover will be built by NHAI at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. “This is a very important project for the city of Gurugram. Therefore, in order to enable NHAI to start work, the concerned departments should shift the assets like power sub-station, CNG pumps, power lines, sewerage and water supply pipelines at the earliest,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, sub-divisional officer, Poonam Chand of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam stated that a 66 KV sub-station on this road will be shifted in a year. Officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the power discoms and the Haryana Urban Development Authority also assured the deputy commissioner that work will be done expeditiously to shift the utilities.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI, had earlier on July 3 confirmed the development and said that a six-lane road and elevated structure will be constructed by NHAI on this stretch. “The authority will construct a surface road from Hero Honda Chowk to the Shahid Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and from thereafter a flyover will be constructed to connect the road with the newly constructed Basai flyover,” he said.

The project to expand the road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, was conceived in 2021 but due to non-availability of land and encroachments, the construction could not be started by the highway authority.