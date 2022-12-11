Uttar Pradesh Board to now equip its 1 crore students with ‘21st-century skills’

At a time when the policymakers of the country are advocating, and making suitable policies aimed towards equipping the youths of the country with the latest skills to make them more employable, UP Board too has decided to inculcate different skills among its students currently enrolled in classes 9 to12.

According to the officials of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, as it is formally known, over 1 crore students of classes 9 to 12, studying in around 28,000 schools recognised by it, will be equipped with 21st-century skills.

This is being done by the board in compliance with the provisions of the new National Education Policy 2020, they shared.

UP Board will soon be organising a state-level workshop in different schools across the state and identify the 21st-century skills and determine the activities based on them, they added.

Secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla said, “The scheduled activities will be included in the academic calendar of session 2023-24 so that all the students can be benefitted from them.”

“Some of the key 21st-century skills include communication skills, logical thinking, creativity, leadership, initiative, cooperative behaviour, teamwork etc which, when properly inculcated in our students, would give them a cutting edge over their counterparts when it comes to pursuing higher education, face interviews etc, he added.

Skill development framework will be prepared with the aim of making students responsible and successful citizens while preparing them to face the challenges of the current scenario and industry needs and at the same time, equip them well with the skills so that they can carve a niche for themselves when it comes getting employed, he added.

The official further added that by 21st-century skills, we refer to such competencies that every student of the present day should have so that they can make better adjustments to their time and environment and move forward successfully in life.