Varanasi: BJP upset with SBSP-SP poll alliance, says Rajbhar

VARANASI Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Monday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is upset with the alliance between the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha and Samajwadi Party (SP).

“The ruling party is playing every tactic to stop the programmes of the Morcha and the SBSP. Our alliance leaders are regularly raising burning issues like inflation, unemployment among others. Huge crowd emerges in every programme of the SP and the Morcha. The growing support to the alliance is giving sleepless night to the ruling party,” said Rajbhar while addressing a mahapanchayat organised by Bhagidari Party (P), an ally of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, in Varanasi on Monday.

Rajbhar said, the public has made up its mind and departure of the BJP is certain in 2022. “I along with my party workers will participate in the SP’s rally in Ghazipur on November 16, to garner support for the alliance,” asserted Rabhar.

SBSP-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha recently formed an alliance with Samajwadi Party.

‘Morcha will make Akhilesh next UP CM’

SBSP chief Omprapkash Rajbhar said the alliance has taken a resolution to make SP chief Akhilesh Yadav chief minister of UP in 2022. The morcha will put all its strength to realise its goal.

“Inflation and unemployment are at peak. Common man is upset with the inflation, but the government at the Centre and the state led by the BJP are not taking any step to control it. Besides, the BJP government is not listening to the farmers,” Rajbhar alleged.

Bhagidari Party president further said that the Morcha would uproot the BJP government in the state in 2022.

SBSP state unit vice president Shashipratap Singh said, “The upcoming assembly elections in UP are very crucial. The Morcha will emerge as a strong force and will play important role in formation of next government in UP.”