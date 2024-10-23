Varanasi ropeway project to be ready by year-end

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of ropeway in Varanasi in March 2023, the hi-tech mode of urban transport is almost ready for the residents here and they will be able to avail the gondola rides by the end of this year. An installation of Kashi ropeway project. (Rajesh Kumar/Ht)

Being built at a cost of ₹807 crore, the project is almost in its completion stage with two ropeway stations out of five already constructed. The third station is on the verge of completion.

A ropeway station is being built above the Cantt Railway Station with over 65% work already done while the construction of two ropeway stations, at Vidyapeeth and at Rathyatra, has already been completed, said an official of National Highway Logistics Private Limited (NHLML).

He added that equipment and facade lighting is also being installed at the Vidyapeeth and Rathyatra stations. These stations are equipped with facilities like automatic stairs, lift, wheelchair ramp, restroom and parking. There will also be food and beverage facilities and shopping facilities at the ropeway stations. It will develop as another centre of business and employment in Kashi.

The ropeway mode of transport will help in easy commute and the distance between Banaras Cantt Railway station and Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor will be covered within minutes. It will also be easing traffic congestion in areas between Cantt Station and Godowlia.

Prakash Gaur, chief executive officer of National Highway Logistics Private Limited (NHLML), said that tourists from all over the world come to Varanasi and they can get a good pollution-free transport facility through ropeway ride.

Also, efforts are on to do the trial run of the ropeway at the earliest, the officials added.

Features

Gondola will be available to passengers at after an interval of one and a half to two minutes.

As many as 3,000 people will be able to travel in one direction in an hour which adds upt to six thousand passengers travelling in an hour in both the directions. It will take about 16 minutes to reach Cantt Railway Station from Godaulia.

About 150 trolley cars will run from an estimated height of 45 to 50 meters and 10 passengers can travel in one trolley. The ropeway will operate for 16 hours.