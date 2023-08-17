Varanasi welcomes delegates to inaugural Y20 Summit for Global Youth Empowerment

VARANASI The Youth 20 (Y20) Summit, hosted by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Government of India, began with a visit to BHU’s Super Computing Centre and Precision Engineering Hub. On Thursday, Y20 delegates explored how this technology can advance research and development. IIT BHU showcased the Super Computing Centre’s role in enhancing India’s scientific and technological research. Around 130 delegates from G20 nations, guest countries, and international organisations attended the Y20 Summit. (Representational photo)

Subsequent sessions and presentations at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre (RICCC) highlighted IIT BHU’s contributions to technical education, ongoing research, innovation, and startup culture. Cultural performances -- including Garba, Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Kathak, and Bhangra -- showcased IIT BHU students’ talents.

Delegates were then guided to Sarnath, immersing them in Varanasi’s cultural heritage. They visited the Archaeological Museum and explored Buddhist cultural treasures. The day concluded with a captivating Light & Sound show narrating Gautam Buddha’s life journey.

Organised under G20 Presidency by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, the Y20 Summit (August 17-20, 2023) in Varanasi brings together global experts, decision makers, and delegates from G20 countries, guest countries, and international organisations.

The summit aims to finalise the Y20 Communiqué, representing a shared vision across five themes and amplifying youth voices in high-level policy decisions for global development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON