Vehicles passing through Dudhwa: Camera surveillance comes into play; violators to be fined

All vehicles passing through the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) and Dudhwa National Park (DNP) areas (both parts of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve) on Mailani-Bhira Road and Dudhwa-Gaurifanta Road, respectively, will be put under camera surveillance. Transport and Dudhwa forest officials with an interceptor car in Dudhwa on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Vehicles crossing the speed limit of 30 km per hour will have to pay a fine for over-speeding.

Following the deaths of three protected wild animals including a spotted deer, a rhesus monkey and a reptile under the wheels of vehicles, DTR authorities and the UP transport department have joined hands to protect the wildlife from over-speeding vehicles.

Public transport officer (PTO) Dr Kaushlendra said an interceptor car equipped with a couple of night-vision enabled cameras – capable of covering a range of four km – has been deployed on the Bhira-Mailani and the Dudhwa-Gaurifanta Roads, which would keep a close watch on the speed of vehicles passing by.

He added that an instant challan would be issued and served on the mobile handset of the vehicle owner, violating the speed limit of 30 km per hour in the protected forest areas.

Dr. Kaushlendra added that after a joint strategy finalised in consultation with the deputy director, DTR, Rengaraju T, the interceptor car would be parked at viable spots on the two routes.

Rengaraju said the move, which had been made operational on Tuesday, would help save wild animals who often cross public roads in the forest areas.