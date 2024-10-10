Vibrant celebrations mark Durga Puja in Gurugram

Gurugram: The city has come alive with vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja, one of the most awaited festivals in Gurugram. For nearly five days, several venues across Gurugram are hosting grand festivities, immersing residents and visitors in the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion. Colourful pandals have been set up at multiple locations, each offering a unique experience with traditional rituals such as aarti, agomoni, dhunuchi naach and sindoor khela bringing the community together in a spirit of joy and devotion. Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga during the Durga Puja at DLF 5 in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

The festivities hit their peak on Navami, featuring an enthralling Ramleela performance followed by a Dandiya night, infusing the city with a rural yet vibrant energy. One of the key highlights of Gurugram’s Durga Puja celebrations is the range of cultural experiences on offer, with live performances by renowned artists such as Madhurima and Sounak Chattopadhyay, adding to the grandeur of the event.

DLF5 is all set to bring the magic of Durga Puja to life at Club5, Gurugram from October 8th to 13th, 2024. For people at DLF5, it’s more than just an annual festival—it’s an experience that honours life, culture, and community in the grandest way. What sets Gurugram’s Durga Puja apart this year is its role as a hub for multiple festive experiences in exquisitely decorated pandals. Guests can savour delicious Bengali delicacies from live counters, turning the festival into a celebration of both culture and cuisine. From Saptami to Dashami, thousands are expected to visit the pandals daily, offering prayers and participating in various rituals.

Ritu Joshi, AVP DLF Premium and National Clubs, highlighted the importance of community engagement in this year’s celebrations, stating, “We are committed to providing an environment that goes beyond luxury facilities. Our Durga Puja celebrations are about building communities, engaging socially, and celebrating culture in a way that strengthens relationships within the city.”

At another prominent venue, Omaxe World Street, the fourth annual Sarbojonin Durga Utsav is drawing massive crowds. The 18-foot idol of Goddess Durga, handcrafted by artisans from West Bengal, is a standout feature. This year, the theme is the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, offering a unique cultural experience to visitors in the NCR region. The event features daily rituals like Pushpanjali and Sandhya Arti, with cultural performances following in the evening.

Jatin Goel, Executive Director of the Omaxe Group, emphasised the importance of the celebrations, saying, “We warmly welcome everyone to join in worshipping Goddess Durga, a symbol of protection, strength, and the victory of good over evil. This event is a powerful reminder of the triumph of peace and prosperity.”

Partho Dey, member of Bangiya Parishad said, “The azure autumn sky, the melodic chime of the kaashor-ghonta, and the swirling incense smoke all come together to deliver an eternal message: Ma is here! This year’s Pujo celebrates the essence of our roots and culture, uniting everyone with joy.”

As the celebrations continue across Gurugram, the Durga Puja festivities serve as a reminder of the power of unity, devotion, and culture, bringing communities together in grand style.