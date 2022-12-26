Vigil stepped up after man found Covid +ve in Agra

AGRA The district health department has taken samples of 27 people who allegedly came in contact with the Agra man, who has been diagnosed with the virus. Meanwhile, vigilance has been enhanced in the Vrindavan town of Mathura where foreign devotees come in large numbers. As a precautionary measure, five teams have been stationed at the Bankey Behari Temple for sample testing.

“We have taken the sample of 27 people, including the family members of the 40-year-old man who returned from China on Friday and tested positive for Covid, in Agra on Sunday. Reports of them are awaited. Also, the genome sequencing report of the Covid-infected man would come from KGMU Lucknow,” said CMO Agra Dr AK Srivastava. “Our Rapid Response Team (RRT) is keeping an eye on the health of the 40-year-old China returnee, who is in home isolation. He has not reported any health complications. A detailed report on him is being prepared and will be forwarded to authorities concerned for monitoring purposes,” he added.

Agra had not reported a Covid positive case since November 25. However, authorities have swung into action after the latest case. This assumes significance as on Sunday itself, about 35,000 tourists visited the Taj Mahal. The footfall is expected to increase till the New Year, increasing the chances of a spread. To monitor foreign visitors, health department teams have been deployed at the iconic monument.

Similarly, the vigil has been increased in Mathura as well as the town receives foreign guests in good numbers. “We are initially concentrating on Vrindavan where many of the foreigners arrive as devotees from nations like Russia and the USA. There have been no positive cases in Mathura for more than a month,” said Dr Bhoodev, the deputy chief medical officer at Mathura.

