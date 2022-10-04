Home / Cities / Others / Vijay Dashmi procession puts Gkp administration on toes

Vijay Dashmi procession puts Gkp administration on toes

As part of the tradition Yogi Adityanath will wash the feet of nine unmarried girls and will also anoint their foreheads.

District and police officials in a meeting in the Goraknath conference hall on Monday. (HT File Photo)
As the city gears up to celebrate Vijay Dashmi and the procession that will be headlined by the participation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the district administration is on its toes to ensure a peaceful programme.

On Tuesday morning, on the ninth day of Navratri, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be performing Kanya Puja, a tradition of Gorakhpeeth. As part of the tradition Yogi Adityanath will wash the feet of nine unmarried girls and will also anoint their foreheads. By midday, puja will be performed in the temple which will be followed by the Vijay Dashmi procession.

Riding a chariot, the CM will reach Ram-Leela ground to anoint ‘Lord Rama’, ‘Lakshman’ and ‘Sita’. The procession will culminate by night at Mansarovar. A feast for the seers has also been organised.

Meanwhile, ADG Akhil Kumar, divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar NG, district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, DIG Ravindra Gaur and SSP Gaurav Grover held a meeting with police and paramilitary forces’ officials on Monday and instructed them not to allow anyone unknown into the procession.

Abdur Rahman

