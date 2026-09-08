Vns police arrest prime accused wanted in murder of MSc student

The prime accused wanted in the murder of Shreya Upadhyay, a student of MSc previous year at a degree college here, was arrested after an encounter with police in Raja Talab area of Varanasi on Monday, said police. (Pic for representation only)

The 22-year-old woman had been missing since August 18 and her body was recovered from a house in Akhri area under Rohania police station on August 20.

Gomti zone additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Narendra said that the accused has been identified as Vivek Chaubey, a resident of Niyar Deeh under Police Station Cholapur, Varanasi. One country-made pistol of .315 bore, one used cartridge of .315 bore, and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Another accused Puneet Mishra, 26, was arrested on August 24 and sent to jail.

During interrogation, Vivek Chaubey (alias Nikhil), revealed that, angered by the fact that Shreya’s marriage had been arranged elsewhere, he—along with his associate Puneet Mishra—had executed the murder of Shreya Upadhyay on August 18.

The murder case was registered on August 20, and four police teams from Rajatalab Police Station and the SOG (Special Operations Group) were constituted to arrest the accused.

On Monday, the police team from Rajatalab Police Station was conducting checks when they received inputs that the accused Vivek Chaubey was travelling from the direction of Jagatdevpur.

The ADCP said acting on this information, the police team initiated a check near Jagatdevpur during which a suspicious individual began to flee as he saw the police team.

When the police team pursued and attempted to apprehend him, the accused fired at the team. In retaliatory firing, the accused was shot in the right leg, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. He was immediately sent to the Community Health Centre, Jakkhini, for treatment.

A fresh case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Rajatalab due to recovery of the pistol under Sections 3/25/5/27 of the Arms Act, and necessary legal proceedings are underway.