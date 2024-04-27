‘Voter Park’ set up at mini secretariat in Gurugram

Gurugram: Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Saturday inaugurated a ‘Voter Park’ set up at the Vikas Sadan building in the city’s Mini Secretariat. Officials said the park will spread awareness and help in educating people about the electoral process. At the park, voters will get information about the polling process and the history of elections in the country, they said. The objective of establishing the Voter Park was also to motivate eligible people to vote in the Lok Sabha election. “A ‘Selfie Point’ has also been set up in the park, where people can click selfies displaying the indelible ink mark on their finger after casting their vote. (Representational Image)

A help desk has also been set up at the Voter Park for the convenience of citizens, where they can immediately get their names included in the voter’s list ahead of the polls to be held next month, officials said.

Gurugram goes to polls on May 25, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections which began across the country on April 19.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Saturday said that EVMs measuring five-feet had been installed in the Technology Park of the development hall. “Here, five-feet tall EVMs demonstrate the voting process. Additionally, dummy VVPAT machines will also be set up. This will allow voters to understand how VVPAT machines operate. Tips on precautions to take while voting will also be provided to voters. Further, a stall will be set up in the park where people can learn about the history of the electoral process. They will find out how the voting method has changed over time and how technology usage has increased. Speakers will also be placed around the park so that people can hear awareness messages,” he said.

Models of the electronic voting machine and VVPAT machine have been placed on a table in the park.

Following the inauguration of the Voters Park, a pledge for voter awareness was taken, and the objectives of the park were discussed by district magistrate R C Bidhan and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

The chief secretary was briefed about the first EVM machine and VVPAT installed at the booth in the park. For a demo, he cast a vote using the ballot unit and also took a slip from the VVPAT machine.

The Voters Park features extensive content on the country’s democratic system and the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency. The park also showcases illustrations of sweep activities conducted in the district. The chief secretary clicked photos with a slogan placard in his hand at the selfie point established in the park.

For the sweep campaign, the chief secretary released balloons in the air, urging all residents of the district to vote.

Prasad directed the district administrative officials to ensure that facilities are easily available to the elderly and differently-abled voters so that they could vote smoothly in the upcoming polls.