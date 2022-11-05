Vrindavan hotel fire: Case registered against two, probe gets underway

A case was registered against the owner and manager of the hotel in Vrindavan where two people were charred to death when a fire broke out on Thursday morning.

The hotel was sealed for violation of terms specified in notice sent by the fire department in Mathura. Mathura police has initiated its investigation in the matter after registering a case.

“A case has been registered against the owner and manager of the hotel Vrindavan Garden in Vrindavan where a fire broke out on Thursday morning. The police has begun investigations after the death of two temporary employees of the hotel. The hotel was sealed on Thursday evening,” said Abhishek Yadav, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura.

The case was registered on Thursday evening at Vrindavan Kotwali police station of Mathura district under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code on the complaint of fire officer Naresh Kumar Singh.

“Information was attained that three employees of the hotel Vrindavan Garden in Vrindavan were badly burnt because of the fire in the storeroom on the second floor of the hotel. These employees were Umesh, Veer Singh and Vijendra Singh and all three were referred to hospital in Vrindavan where Umesh and Veer Singh were declared dead. Vijendra Singh was referred to SN Medical College in Agra for better treatment,” stated the fire officer in his FIR.

“The concerned hotel was served a notice on September 9, to address the shortcomings mentioned during inspection and appraise the fire safety office within 30 days about measures undertaken, but neither was any communication made by the hotel authorities in the stipulated period, nor were any steps taken for ensuring fire-fighting measures,” the FIR read.

The fire safety department of Mathura held the hotel owner and manager liable for negligence that caused fire on Thursday and thus lodged an FIR on which case was registered at Vrindavan Kotwali.

The aforesaid notice dated September 9, by the officer in-charge Jasram Singh from the fire department at Mathura was the outcome of an inspection carried out by the fire safety department on September 8, and certain measures including that for a terrace pump for the terrace tank, sprinklers in the basement and exit mark signs were suggested to be implemented.