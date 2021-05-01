Mumbai resident arrested for raping 19-year-old

Wadala police arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly raping a 19-year-old woman from his neighbourhood last May when she had visited his home to watch television.

The 41-year-old has been arrested for rape, molestation, threats and other relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). The police have also booked the accused’s wife, as after learning about the incident, she allegedly circulated the survivor’s mobile number on social media, claiming her to be a call girl.

The accused’s left for work on a merchant ship, while his wife went to their native town in Kerala.

“He came to Mumbai a few days ago and was arrested him, based on the survivor’s statement. His wife is still in Kerala and we have not arrested her yet,” said senior inspector Shahji Shinde from Wadala police station.