Wadgaonsheri resident files FIR over harassment related to stray dogs

PUNE The local police have booked resident of Brahma Sun City after a tenant from another flat in the same housing society complained about subjecting her to “mental torture” as she fed dogs inside the society premises. The police filed FIR on On August 18 at Yerwada police station

The bone of contention is Singh’s propensity to feed stray dogs on the society’s premises, where she resides as a tenant

The man booked by police and resident of same building was accused of harassing the woman tenant since 2016, according to her complaint.

“I had complained to the police in 2016 when he stopped my biometric entry to the building. Police made him write an apology letter, but the harassment has not stopped as I am an animal activist and look after the community dogs. He has made several phone calls to my flat owner pressurising him to terminate the lease,” said Divya Singh, complainant.

With the help of social activist Harshwardhan Chowdhary, Singh filed police complaint against the man.

A case has been filed against the person under IPC section 509, 352, 504 and 506, for harassment and threatening, (509), abusing a woman or her modesty, section (352) for manhandling.

“The man started harassing, threatening and using abusive words for the whole of the last month and he used to film her feeding the dogs. The police did not take our complaint at first,” alleged Harshwardhan Chowdhary.

“I was there at the station since 11 am and finally the FIR was filed at 5pm,” said Singh. The police have assigned an investigation officer who took over the case on August 22.

