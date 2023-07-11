LMC, Ecogreen trade charges over solid waste management in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The war of words between the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Ecogreen, the firm responsible for waste disposal, has turned ugly with the latter accusing the former of not paying dues on time. LMC accuses of Ecogreen of not performing its duty. (HT Photo)

In a press statement, Ecogreen has said that the financial health of LMC is questionable. “It’s wrong to judge the performance of Ecogreen, especially when we have not been paid our dues on time. LMC is just trying to pass the blame. Non-payment is illegal and a breach of contract. It is adversely affecting the solid waste management in the city. No parties have shown interest in the tender floated by the LMC very recently for the same work that Ecogreen is doing. It has made the situation more complicated now,” reads the statement.

It adds, “Non-cooperation of the LMC officials have brought operations to a standstill. Despite sending them multiple communications and requests, the payment has not been made. The non-action on LMC’s part has compelled us to write this communication. Now, our subcontractors are also finished with the capital and investments. We can’t support them financially.”

The press statement also says that the company has the intention to work and wants to continue as per the terms of the contract. However, it needs timely payments. The company expects dues to be cleared by the LMC regularly.

Countering allegations, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “They were required to set up a waste-to-energy plant. I want to ask them where is that plant. Why 20 lakh tonnes of solid waste is piled up at the Shivri plant for which NGT has fined not only Ecogreen but the LMC too? The plant for solid waste treatment set up by the state has also been spoiled by them. As we have taken action to terminate their contract, they are just trying to defend themselves by twisting the facts. The formalities to terminate the contract have been completed so there is no question of giving the work back to Ecogreen again.”