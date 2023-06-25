Water crisis: Prayagraj municipal corporation sanctions 4.53 cr for 11 new tube wells

The water supply crisis faced by different localities of Sangam city would soon be a thing of the past. Prayagraj municipal corporation sanctions ₹ 4.53 cr for 11 new tube wells (Pic for representation)

The Jal Sansthan (water department) will be installing 11 new tube wells in the areas which frequently face water crisis for past several years.

Municipal commissioner, Prayagraj, Chandra Mohan Garg has given approval for the construction of new tube-wells from the budget of current (15th) financial year of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC). An amount of ₹4.53 crores, will be spent on the construction of these tube wells, officials said.

With the commissioning of these tube wells, at least 50,000 locals will get relief from water crisis which they use to face quite frequently.

General manager, Jal Sansthan, Kumar Gaurav said, “The proposal for installing these 11 tube-well was pending for the past five years as budget was not available for the same. Now, when the problem of water supply in the identified localities started getting worse, it has been decided to install tube wells from the budget allocation of the 15th financial year.”

The Jal Sansthan (Jalkal department) had earlier asked for a budget from Kumbh-2019 to install these 11 tube wells in the water-starved areas of the city. When the mela administration failed to provide the budget from its resources, the Jal Sansthan started mulling over the idea of getting funds from other heads.

When the proposal for Mahakumbh-2025 was being made by the district administration and the same was sent to state government for getting sanctioned, the Jalkal department again proposed establishing 11 tube wells.

An assurance was given for budget for tube wells under the head of Mahakumbh. Due to the delay in getting the budget, it was decided to construct tube wells from the 15th financial year budget.

The localities, wherein these tubewells will be installed, include Beniganj, Ganjia Park (Naini), Prayag Mahila Degree College, Iswar Saran paani ki tanki, Unchwagarhi, Daraganj, near Karbala Masjid, Akhara Maan Khan (Attarsuia, Chowk), Gujarati Mohalla, Gadhaiya and Beniganj (Near Bhola Kushwaha’s Plot).

