‘Water from Knp Ganga barrage released into Sangam regularly’

The Irrigation department has been releasing water from Ganga Barrage in Kanpur regularly in Prayagraj for the past two months since the commencement of Mahakumbh 2025. A woman performs evening rituals after taking a dip at Samgam during the Mahakumbh on Wednesday. (AP)

A specific plan had been made before the mela started with the aim of ensuring adequate water level and quantity at Sangam for devotees. According to chief engineer of Irrigation department Siddharth Kumar Singh, the water from Ganga barrage is being released at regular intervals from December 2024 onwards solely with the aim to ensure adequate water at Sangam during Mahakumbh.

“It has been a regular process since December 2024. As far as the issue which came to light recently about Ganga water not fit for bathing due to alleged presence of high level of bacteria in it, it is the Pollution department which should answer this. We are releasing absolutely clean water received from Haridwar. After travelling via Kanpur, which has pollution issues, the UP Pollution Control Board should check the source of pollution,” he added.

He informed that for last 10 days the depth level at Sangam was recorded at 72.3 metres which was adequate for this time of the year.

Irrigation department’s executive engineer, Prayagraj Ramesh Kumar Singh said, from February 10 onwards, the quantity of water being released daily from Kanpur is being increased gradually to ensure adequate quantity of water at Sangam.

“On February 10, 10,100 cusec water was released which increased to 10,300 cusec on February 11, and 10,800 cusec on February 12. It was 11,200 cusec on February 13, and 11,900 cusec on February 14 with increasing to12,300 cusec on February 15 and 12,350 cusec February 16. Again, the quantity was raised to 12,500 cusec on February 17, and 12,900 cusec on February 18 with raised to 13050 cusec on February 19,” he said. As per the Irrigation department official, water is also being released from other sources including Narora barrage from time to time to meet the requisite over 72 metre water level at Sangam.