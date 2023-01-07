Home / Cities / Others / Water supply to be affected in Gurugram

Water supply to be affected in Gurugram

others
Published on Jan 07, 2023 04:27 PM IST

A GMDA official said that due to the breach in canal, the water supply in Gurugram city will be affected, adding that rationing of water supply is being done from both the water treatment plants

Gurugram, India - November 09: A firefighter sprinkles water on trees in a bid to curb air pollution, at Vikas Sadana near Mini Secretariat, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Gurugram, India - November 09: A firefighter sprinkles water on trees in a bid to curb air pollution, at Vikas Sadana near Mini Secretariat, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said that water supply in the city will remain affected for the next three days due to a breach in the NCR water canal, which supplies raw water to Chandu Budhera and Basai water treatment plants.

The authority officials said that the NCR canal is under repair.

A GMDA official said that due to the breach in canal, the water supply in Gurugram city will be affected, adding that rationing of water supply is being done from both the water treatment plants. “It is expected to be restored within 36 hours. All residents of Gurugram city are requested and advised to use water judiciously,” a notice issued by the GMDA on Friday said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out