Weekend restrictions imposed in Pahalgam as tourist numbers surge

The Anantnag administration has imposed weekend restrictions in Pahalgam, a famous hill station of Jammu-Kashmir, amid reports of Covid-19 guideline violation by tourists.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag on Wednesday issued the order following complaints that a large number of people visits the tourist spot on weekends which could lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“To prevent Covid resurgence/damage to ecosystem of Pahalgam, certain restrictions put in place. No day picnicking allowed & confirmed hotel booking must, for weekends. No cooking/tent pitching at random places Violators of CAB to be fined,” tweeted deputy commissioner Dr Piyush Singla.

The Union Territory on Wednesday recorded 364 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths. The recovery rate has reached 97.17 % and the total tally is at 315,662 with the death toll at 4,323.

Pahalgam that is part of Anantnag has 26 cases.