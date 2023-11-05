WELCOME TREND: Count of girls appearing in high school exams in U.P. on steady rise

PRAYAGRAJ Girls in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh are taking full advantage of the academic opportunities now available to them, as indicated by data from the U.P. Board. Statistics from the U.P. Board reveal a continuous increase in the registration of girl students for high school exams over the past four years. Statistics from the U.P. Board reveal a continuous increase in the registration of girl students for high school exams over the past four years (HT Photo)

In the upcoming 2024 U.P. Board high school examination, a total of 29,47,324 candidates are registered. Among these candidates, 13,75,638 (46.67%) are girls, while 15,71,686 (53.32%) are boys. Officials from the UP Board confirm that the percentage of girl students among the total registered candidates for the 2024 exam is the highest in the last four years.

Comparing these figures to the 2021 edition of the exam, where the number of girl students was 44.02% of the total candidates who filled out the forms for high school examination, it is evident that the registration of girl students has increased by more than 2.5% in just the past three years.

On the other hand, the number of girl students registering for Intermediate examinations has been fluctuating. Out of 25,60,882 candidates registered for the 2024 board exams, 11,48,076 (44.83%) are girls, while the number of boys is 14,12,806 (55.16%).

Academicians view the increase in the percentage of girl students in high school in U.P. as an encouraging trend. Professor Yogeshwar Tewari, a noted academician and senior faculty member of Allahabad University’s Medieval and Modern History department, stated, “The rise in the number of girl students in high school exams is also important as most students from rural and backward areas of the state study in U.P. Board schools. Due to security issues, lack of awareness, and other factors, people in rural areas did not show much interest in girls’ education in the past.

However, changes in recent years and constant efforts by the state government to increase female enrollments and ensure that they do not drop out after class 8 have resulted in this changing trend. We will witness even more significant changes in this area in the future.”

Former secretary of the U.P. Board, Neena Srivastava, also noted, “Awareness among the people regarding the importance of girls’ education has increased. Due to the achievements of women in every sphere of life, people now want to educate their daughters. This is a positive sign for society as a whole and for the country in particular.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. ...view detail