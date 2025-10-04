West Bengal: 4 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Kalimpong

Kolkata: Four people were killed and three others, including two children, were injured on Friday night after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged about 100 metres into a gorge in the hills of West Bengal’s Kalimpong district, police said. The injured victims were initially taken to Melli Hospital in Sikkim, from where they were shifted to Sokeythang Hospital in Gangtok (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the passengers — all residents of Sikkim — had come to attend a religious programme at Jalpaiguri in north Bengal. They were returning to Gangtok on Friday evening when the accident took place near Melli along National Highway (NH) 10. “The exact reason of the accident is being ascertained,” superintendent of police of Kalimpong Shrihari Pandey said.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Subba (44), Samira Subba (20), Januka Darjee (35), and Nita Gurung (58), all residents of East Sikkim. The injured include Sunita Thapa (40), Sandria Rai (8), and Januka’s son, Samiul Darjee (5).

Police said that while four persons died on the spot, the injured victims were initially taken to Melli Hospital in Sikkim, from where they were shifted to Sokeythang Hospital in Gangtok.

“They [the] victims were returning to Gangtok after attending a program at Patharjhora in Jalpaiguri. The accident took place around 8 pm. The car plunged around 100 metres into a gorge,” an officer of Melli police station said.