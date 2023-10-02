WIDENING OF ROADS: Prayagraj Development Authority serves notices to 2.5k houses for voluntary demolitions

PRAYAGRAJ The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has issued notices to more than 2,500 households across various neighbourhoods in Sangam City, requesting the demolition of sections of their properties situated within areas earmarked for road expansion in their respective localities. This initiative is undertaken in anticipation of the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025. Representative pic (HT Photo)

PDA officials have clearly identified the sections to be demolished by marking them with distinctive red crosses on the affected houses. In the event that homeowners do not undertake the demolition themselves, the PDA will carry out the necessary demolition work approximately two weeks from now, according to officials who confirmed this procedure.

A total of 2,532 structures in urban localities have been pinpointed for demolition to facilitate the proposed road expansion. Property owners will be required to dismantle partial or substantial portions of their buildings, as indicated by the red-coloured crosses.

Among the various roads slated for widening in preparation for Mahakumbh-2025, 425 homes along the Salori and Baghada routes have received similar markings. In this case, a portion of nearly every house along this route is expected to undergo demolition.

Similarly, in the upscale Darbhanga Colony, centrally located within the city, nearly all residences from Chandrashekhar Azad Park to Lowther Road crossing have been marked for potential demolition. Presently, this route spans 12 metres, but it is slated to be expanded to 24 metres in width. PDA officials have issued notices to over 1,000 property owners in Naini and 750 in Jhunsi as well.

Photo Caption: Officials marking houses with red-coloured crosses that require partial demolition for road widening in Prayagraj (HT)

