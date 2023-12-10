Wildlife smugglers using road transport to evade checking: STF

A team of Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a car near Nawabganj toll plaza here on Saturday, and recovered 741 turtles of rare species. The turtles were stuffed in 27 sacks hidden under hay and rice. Three persons were also arrested and identified as Shani and Suraj of Amethi and Adarsh Singh of Rae Bareli district. STF officials said that the turtles were being smuggled to West Bengal. 11 species of turtles found in Uttar Pradesh are rare and are in great demand in West Bengal and eastern states. (File photo for representation only)

The accused revealed that they were part of a huge gang involved in smuggling turtles to West Bengal from different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

During the last two months, STF has nabbed wildlife smugglers with a large number of turtles and parrots which were being taken to West Bengal.

The officials said due to intensive checking drives carried out in trains, wildlife smugglers are now using road transport to smuggle birds, turtles, etc to different parts of the country, especially West Bengal. Besides national highways, the smugglers are also using link roads and alternative routes to avoid police checks.

STF officials said it has come to light that there are multiple gangs involved in illegal smuggling of wild animals in the state. The local gangs trap different animals which are in demand in West Bengal and deliver them in return for hefty cash.

The smugglers take route to West Bengal via Varanasi while passing from Handia- Kokhraj bypass. The network of wildlife smugglers is spread in large parts of the state including Prayagraj.

Once an order is received, the local dealers contact their agents in different districts to collect turtles, parrots and other animals.

Earlier, on September 8, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) had arrested three persons identified as Waseem and Asif of Asansol in West Bengal and one Inzamam of Prayagraj with 500 parakeets. The parrots were stuffed in cages and bags and were being transported in an SUV.

DSP STF Navendu Kumar said investigations have thrown light on a big network of wildlife smugglers operating from West Bengal. The smugglers are now using road transport to smuggle wildlife. STF is working to trace the local dealers and once they are arrested, they will also be questioned about gang’s kingpin operating from West Bengal, he added.

Modus operandi

The wildlife smugglers’ gang includes trappers who catch turtles alive and then deliver them to a local person who stores them.

The turtles are then stuffed into sacks as soon as the order is received. The local smugglers then hide them in pickup or trucks and send them to West Bengal. The persons carrying them receive instructions from the smugglers in West Bengal about the delivery spot.

Once delivered the cash is transferred online to the smugglers in Uttar Pradesh. The local trappers only get a meagre amount for the catch which depends on the species, size and weight of the turtles. The persons who transport them also get cash for every delivery.

Medicinal use

Officials said that investigations revealed that calipee of turtles is used as a medicine for boosting energy while their meat and other parts are also sold on high rates in West Bengal. The turtles are categorised under soft-shelled and hard-shelled.

It is the smugglers in Kolkata who get a major share of the profits as 11 species of turtles found in Uttar Pradesh are rare and are in great demand in West Bengal and eastern states.

There is also a superstition that eating turtle meat may increase longevity and delay aging.