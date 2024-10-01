Wildlife Week celebrations kick off at KWS

The Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) launched Wildlife Week 2024 on Tuesday, in a bid to restrict man-animal conflicts and to raise awareness about the significance of wildlife conservation. Fruit feast for elephants to mark Wildlife Week (HT Photo)

This annual event aims to educate the community on the importance of preserving biodiversity and promoting coexistence of humans and wildlife. The event will continue till October 7.

The celebration began with a mega fruit feast organised for the sanctuary’s beloved elephants, Champakali and Jaymala, who have become symbols of the sanctuary’s commitment to wildlife care. Range officer (RO), KWS, fed fruits to the state elephants. The elephants enjoyed a variety of fresh fruits, marking the first day of activities.

Giving information about the programme, divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS, B Shiv Shankar, said the week-long celebration will feature a variety of activities designed to inspire participants of all ages. Highlights include a debate competition focusing on wildlife protection issues, a painting contest that encourages creative expression around the theme of nature, nature walks, and informative workshops led by wildlife experts.

The DFO said a series of events will engage the local community, students, and nature enthusiasts throughout the week.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to not only reduce conflicts between humans and wild animals but also to instill a sense of responsibility towards the environment. “Wildlife Week is a vital platform to foster understanding and respect for our natural heritage,” said the DFO.

Dabeer Hasan, an executive officer of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), said such initiatives play a crucial role in promoting sustainable coexistence of humans and wildlife. The sanctuary officials have also invited the community to join in the festivities and contribute to a greater understanding of the need to protect wildlife.

Authorities of the KWS were hopeful that the initiative would inspire a renewed commitment to wildlife conservation and encourage a more harmonious relationship between people and nature.

Forester Rishabh Singh, Faiz Khan, mahout Moharram Ali, Jai Narayan, Ramesh Kumar Maurya, Ashfaq Khan, Anup Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Irshad Ali, Suresh Kumar Maurya, Rahul and Gajmitras were present on the occasion.

Shariq Rais Siddiqui