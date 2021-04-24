With 1634 new cases, Meerut records highest one-day spike

The Meerut district witnessed its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday, when 1634 people were tested positive for Sars-CoV-2. In nine districts of Meerut and Saharanpur divisions, a total of 4817 persons were tested positive on Thursday.

The rising number of Covid cases in different districts of the region are increasing at an alarming rate. Currently, the Meerut district is witnessing the maximum number of positive cases, as per the health department records.

For the first time, as many as 1634 persons out of 6635 were tested positive for Covid-19, as per the health department statistics. This shows the gravity of infection in the district as every 4th person is now infected with the virus.

The health department daily bulletin shares that 3718 persons are under home isolation and so far 435 persons succumbed.

Despite that, the number of cremations at Surajkund cremation ground here shows disparity with the number of deaths declared by the health department. Dinesh Jain, secretary of Ganga Motor Committee, caretaker of the cremation ground, claimed that 57 dead bodies were cremated at Surajkund on Wednesday out of which 35 were cremated with Covid protocol. “The cremation ground is overloaded,” he said.

On contrary to this, the health department bulletins mentioned only 2 deaths by Covid on Wednesday.

The assistant municipal commissioner Brijpal Singh said that deaths in Meerut are more because the critical patients referred from neighbouring districts in LLRM Medical college also get cremated here, after they succumb to coronavirus. Singh said that Nagar Nigam has now deputed its staff at the cremation ground to segregate hospital-wise deaths. “It would help us in keeping a separate database of deaths occurred in the district and outside districts,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Meerut Akhilesh Mohan has released a list of 30 hospitals and 2952 beds available for the treatment of corona patients in these hospitals. The list also carries names of nodal officers in respective hospitals with their contact numbers.

The situation in other districts is also alarming where the numbers of positive cases are on the rise. In Muzaffarnagar 432 persons were tested positive, 286 in Saharanpur, 249 in Shamli, 190 in Bagpat, 299 in Bulandshahar, 174 in Hapur, 1023 in Ghaziabad and 530 in Noida.

Dr Anil Nausran, a senior pathologist and former secretary of IMA said that it is now clear that coronavirus is now spreading in the community as cases have also started coming from villages.

“We were passing through a tough time,” said Dr Nausran who suggested that government should immediately allow all qualified doctors for the treatment of Covid patients. “Qualified doctors know how to save lives of people therefore they should be allowed to treat patients,” he said.