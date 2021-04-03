With 606 cases, Ggm records highest single-day surge since Nov

Gurugram: At least 606 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the district on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since November last year, shows the data from the daily health bulletin.

The number of cases reported on Saturday was a steep jump from the 398 cases reported on the previous day, indicating fast transmission of the infection in the urban areas of the city.

The increase in Covid-19 cases pushed the daily positivity rate — total number of positives out of the samples tested in a day — to 10.8% from 7.2%. The weekly positivity rate has also reached 7%. Due to the increasing positivity rate, the district health department conducted as many as 6,109 tests on Saturday. Such a high number of tests in a single day was last conducted on December 12 last year.

“More tests, both RT-PCR and antigen testing, will be conducted in the urban areas. Cases are mostly emerging from urban areas, especially from the sectors falling under Tigra and Chanderlok urban primary health centres. These health centres cater to people mostly living in condominiums and gated societies,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer for Covid-19.

As per the data of the health bulletin, at least 2,426 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been detected in the last seven days, up from 1,446 cases reported the previous week. On person succumbed to the viral infection this week, taking the death toll to 367.

Due to the high positivity rate, the health department has increased testing and is focusing on isolating infected people to prevent the transmission. Over 34,275 tests were conducted in the last one week, 80% of which were RT-PCR tests. On an average, 800 antigen tests are also being conducted every day in the densely populated areas of the city.

“More tests will be conducted in the areas worst affected by Covid-19 to prevent the infection spread. More micro-containment zones will be drawn up. If adequate tests are not conducted, those infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus will go on infecting others,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Currently, Gurugram is among the worst-affected districts in Haryana, which has already been listed as one of the 11 states with grave concern by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Dr Asruddin, director of health services (training), who has been deputed by the state health department to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Gurugram, was also in the city on Saturday.

Controlling the infection spread has become all the more vital now as there has been a surge in hospitalisations following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. At least 200 moderate to severely ill patients are currently undergoing treatment in different private hospitals. This has also escalated by 43% from the previous week when the district reported at least 116 patients who are hospitalised for Covid treatment.