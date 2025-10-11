Wolf terror in Bahraich: Five injured in fresh attack, fear sets in villages of district

As darkness descends over Majhra Taukli, Gandhi Ganj, and Balrajpurwa, and surrounding villages under Kaiserganj tehsil of Bahraich district, the once peaceful villages now live in constant dread — each night echoing with the howls of wolves and the silent prayers of those hoping to survive till morning. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A fresh series of wolf attacks early on Saturday left five people, including four children, injured, spreading panic and fear throughout the region.

According to divisional forest officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav, the attacks occurred in Balrajpurwa, Gandhi Ganj, Majhara Taukli and nearby areas between early morning and Saturday evening. The injured have been identified as Durgawati (40), wife of Ram Kishun, resident of Balrajpurwa, Meena Kumari (5), daughter of Ram Kishun, Monica (8), daughter of Hemraj, Shivanki (6), daughter of Pramod,and Chandrasen (5), son of Rajendra.

Yadav stated that Shivanki and Chandrasen were in serious condition and have been admitted to the district hospital, while the remaining injured, including Durgawati, were treated and discharged.

“The wolves have become uncontrollable and are attacking anyone they encounter. It appears they are starving,” said Yadav. He added that a wolf was shot in the leg during a tracking operation but managed to escape into the forest. The simultaneous attacks at two locations strongly suggest that at least two wolves are active in the area.

“Our teams are continuously tracking their movement and hope to capture them soon,” the DFO said.

Adding to the residents’ distress, village head representative Deen Narayan said that the series of attacks has created panic across the region. “Children and the elderly in Majhra Taukli and surrounding villages are terrified. No one dares to step outside after dusk,” he said, describing the tense atmosphere prevailing in the affected areas.

Many families are staying awake through the night, guarding their homes with torches, sticks, and makeshift fences.

The Kaiserganj forest range has been under the shadow of wild animal terror for over a month, with six people — including four children — killed and more than two dozen injured in attacks by wolves and jackals. Despite increased patrolling, surveillance, and trap-setting by the forest department, the man-animal conflict continues unabated.

Authorities have urged villagers to remain alert, avoid venturing out alone, and report any wolf sightings immediately to the forest department.