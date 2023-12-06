Woman forced to convert; one accused arrested in Prayagraj

Following a case registered against a sorcerer and his kin on the complaint of a woman accusing forced conversion and molestation, Colonelganj police on Wednesday arrested one of the accused under Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and other charges. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The accused identified as Akram had been arrested while efforts were on to nab others, said Brajesh Singh, station house officer, Colonelganj police station.

The woman, in her complaint, claimed that her father was lured to a mazar at Chhota Baghada some years back by a person named Mustaq Ali. The accused, then, forced her to convert to Islam. He allegedly asked him to perform prayers at his home by making a replica of the mazar.

After her father’s death, Mustaq Ali called her to the mazar and raped her daughter. He allegedly threatened her to keep quiet about the incident, or he would use black magic to kill them, just as he had done to her father, the woman further alleged.

According to the complainant, she has offered cash and jewellery at the mazar several times. The woman was also forced to convert by Mustaq Ali in presence of his sons. The woman further said that on November 22, Mustaq Ali’s sons Akram, Junaid, Faizan and two others reached her home asking her to come to the mazar. The complainant further alleged that many women and girls who fell into this trap have been forced to convert.