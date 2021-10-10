Woman gang-raped at gunpoint in Jewar, suspects on run

A Dalit woman, in her fifties, was allegedly gang-raped by four men at gunpoint near a village in Jewar on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim who also sustained multiple injuries was rushed to the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30 where her condition is now stable, police said.

On the basis of the victim’s statements, an FIR has been registered against Mahender, 23, and his three unidentified accomplices under sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 376D (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

According to police, Mahender was known to the woman and is from her own village under Jewar police station. A search operation is underway to nab Mahender and other suspects, they said.

The woman had gone to trim grasses in the fields in the outskirts of her village where the suspects were already present, said a police official from Jewar police station.

“The incident took place between 9.30am and 10.30am. The suspects are addicted to cannabis and would often go around the area to graze his cattle. The suspects took the victim to a secluded place nearby and raped her at gunpoint and fled from the spot after leaving her in a bad condition. But she managed to reach her house which is about 800 metres away from the incident spot,” the official said.

Police said that upon receiving the information from the victim’s nephew around 12.30pm, senior police officials reached the spot to get some clues.

“Police took the victim to the primary health centre in Jewar for medical treatment, but later she was referred to the district hospital. The victim told police that Mahender of the same village, along with his three friends, raped her at the gunpoint. We are looking for Mahender and the others involved in the crime,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer of Jewar police station.