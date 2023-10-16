News / Cities / Others / Woman hangs self after killing differently abled son in Mathura

Woman hangs self after killing differently abled son in Mathura

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Oct 16, 2023 08:13 PM IST

A 50-year-old woman allegedly killed her 10-year-old differently abled son and then died by suicide in Mathura district. The woman was reportedly under depression and receiving treatment. Investigations are ongoing.

A 50-year-old woman allegedly killed her 10-year-old differently abled son by beating him with lathi, in village within limits of Kosi Kalan police station of Mathura district on Sunday night.

(Pic for representation)
The woman later died by suicide and the body was found hanging in the house by villagers on Monday morning. Her husband told the police that the woman was under depression and she was being treated for the same.

Superintendent of police (rural) at Mathura Trigun Bisen said the bodies of mother and son have been sent for post mortem examination and reports are awaited.

According to police, the son’s body was found from the water tank while a blood strained ‘lathi’ was found near a cot which also had blood stains. There was no injury mark on the body of the deceased woman.

“Prima facie based on scene in house, it appears that the mother had beaten her son to death with ‘lathi’ and later she hanged herself to death. A woman supplying milk to the family knocked at the door on Monday morning and finding no response she called up villagers who found mother and son dead,” stated Bisen.

“The woman’s husband had gone to watch a fair on Sunday evening and stayed back in the night at the house of his in-laws. He returned on Monday after hearing the tragic end of his wife and son,” stated SP (rural) Mathura.

“He revealed that his wife was undergoing treatment for depression and she was not in sound mental state because of her illness. Investigations are on to search for the cause of deaths,” said the officer.

